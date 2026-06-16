Parliament Again Fails to Open Debate on Finance Minister

Bratislava, 16 June (TASR) - Lawmakers on Tuesday afternoon again failed to open the special emergency session of Parliament on an opposition motion of no confidence in Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky (Smer-SD).



On the fourth attempt, only 56 MPs registered their presence, while at least 76 lawmakers are required for proceedings to begin. Parliamentary vice-chair Martin Dubeci (Progressive Slovakia) subsequently closed the session due to the chamber lacking a quorum.



"The item that wasn't discussed will be proposed for inclusion on the agenda of the next session of the House," he said.



The motion to dismiss Kamenicky was initiated last week by the opposition Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) and was signed by MPs from all opposition parties.



The opposition accuses the finance minister primarily of mishandling fiscal consolidation and abandoning further efforts to improve the state of public finances.

The motion also criticises him for introducing the financial transaction tax, worsening the business environment, failing to tackle inflation effectively, poor levels of tax revenues, insufficient action against tax evasion, disregarding expert institutions and damaging Slovakia's international credibility.



Kamenicky has rejected the opposition's criticism. According to the minister, previous governments that held office between 2020 and 2023 are responsible for the poor state of public finances, while the current administration has been gradually reducing the high inherited deficit.

"It's an opposition absurdity when reckless wrecking balls who ruined public finances want to dismiss me, while we're the ones who have to repair the damage that they caused. That's our schizophrenic, anti-Slovak opposition," said Kamenicky in response to the motion.

