Parliament to Discuss Simkovicova's No-confidence Motion in September

Bratislava, August 21 (TASR) - MPs didn't discuss the proposal to oust Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova (an SNS nominee) on Wednesday.

The House wasn't quorate even at the second attempt on Wednesday, as only 48 lawmakers were present. They will try to discuss the motion to dismiss the head of the Culture Ministry again at the September session.

The extraordinary session to oust Simkovicova was initiated by opposition MPs. Among other things, they lambasted her for her personnel changes at the Slovak National Theatre (SND) and the Slovak National Gallery (SNG). The opposition maintains that the minister is dismantling the public-service media, public-service funds, the reconstruction of monuments, and emblematic cultural institutions. The minister has declared that she is entitled to her actions and is acting legally. Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) has said he sees no reason for her dismissal.

The proposal to dismiss Justice Minister Boris Susko (Smer-SD) was also postponed until the September meeting as MPs didn't meet the quorum in this case, either. Both motions will be added to the agenda of the session starting on September 10.