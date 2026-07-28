Pellegrini Also Discusses Access for Companies to Chinese Market with Xi Jinping

Beijing, 28 July (TASR-correspondent) - Relations between Slovakia and China are exceptional, and for Slovakia, China is the most important trading partner outside the European Union (EU), President Peter Pellegrini stated on Tuesday in Beijing following talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

However, Pellegrini highlighted the negative trade balance, as Slovakia imports more from China than it exports to that country. During the talks, he called for better and fairer access for Slovak companies to the Chinese market, therefore.

"As the Chinese president said - only mutual cooperation brings benefits to both partners, not confrontation. Slovakia will therefore advocate at the European table the view that we should seek solutions to this situation through negotiations and round-table dialogue so that we can secure better and fairer access to Chinese markets not only for Slovak but also for other European manufacturers, thereby gradually reducing the trade deficit," he stated.

According to Pellegrini, Slovakia is seen as a safe haven for Chinese investment. He highlighted the activities of Chinese investors in Slovakia, as well as preparations for further projects. "The pipeline of projects and future investments includes opportunities for projects in the fields of car-manufacturing, specialised technologies, the aviation industry and similar sectors," he stated, adding that Slovakia is open to creating further conditions that will make it easier for Chinese investors to enter the Slovak market.

The heads of state also discussed other areas of potential cooperation between their two countries. Pellegrini sees the greatest potential in the fields of modern technologies and artificial intelligence. "China is no longer a country that merely copies; on the contrary, today it sets global trends in fields ranging from space research to robotics. It is essential, therefore, that we should maintain relations with this country and that we should adopt the very best it has to offer for Slovakia, and, where possible, implement it in real life as soon as possible," he said.

The presidents also raised the issue of stepping up cooperation between educational and research institutions. "Following my visit, I'll brief Education Minister Tomas Drucker (Voice-SD) and ask him to visit China together with representatives of our scientific and research organisations," said Pellegrini.

The geopolitical situation was also on the agenda of the talks. Pellegrini and Xi Jinping agreed that they can't see military solutions to any of the current armed conflicts. "The only possible way to defuse the situation is to strive for dialogue as soon as possible, to halt the fighting and to seek a peaceful solution," emphasised the Slovak head of state.