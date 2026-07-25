Ahead of Pellegrini's Visit, China Describes Slovakia as Important Partner

Beijing, 25 July (TASR) - Slovakia is an important partner for China in Europe, and under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Slovak leaders, the two countries are maintaining strong relations and achieving fruitful results in various areas, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated on Friday (24 July) in response to a question about the forthcoming visit by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini.

"Slovakia was among the first countries to recognise New China and establish diplomatic relations with it, and is also an important partner for China in Europe. Under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and Slovak leaders, the two countries maintain strong relations and are achieving fruitful results in various areas," replied Lin Jian when asked about Pellegrini's visit and current relations between China and Slovakia.

Pellegrini is set to depart on Sunday (26 July) for a three-day visit to China to hold talks with President Xi Jinping on bilateral relations, economic cooperation and current international issues. During the visit, Pellegrini will also meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji.

"This is President Pellegrini's first visit to China since taking office. During the visit, President Xi Jinping will meet President Pellegrini to jointly draw up a plan for the future development of Sino-Slovak relations and exchange views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest," said the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry on Friday.

According to Lin Jian, during Pellegrini's visit, China is prepared to work with Slovakia to deepen traditional friendship and mutual political trust, achieve better synergy between development strategies, expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields, promote high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and cooperation between China and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, and add new dimensions to the strategic partnership between China and Slovakia.