Pellegrini Announces Lawful Procedure in Publishing Penal Code Amendment

Bratislava, February 20 (TASR) - Parliamentary Chair Peter Pellegrini (Voice-SD) will proceed in accordance with the law when publishing the amendment to the Penal Code in the Collection of Laws, Pellegrini's spokeswoman Patricia Medved Macikova told TASR on Tuesday in response to the opposition's calls.

During the day, the opposition parties appealed to the parliamentary head as well as Justice Minister Boris Susko (Smer-SD) not to delay the publication of the amendment in the Collection of Laws, pointing to the governing coalition's attempt to prevent the Constitutional Court from deciding on motions in connection with the amendment before it enters into force.

The amendment to the Penal Code was approved by MPs on February 8 via a fast-tracked procedure. It envisions the scrapping of the Special Prosecutor's Office, the shortening of penal rates and statutes of limitations, and the reduction of the limit of damages for property crime.

President Zuzana Caputova challenged the amendment at the Constitutional Court. She is convinced that the combination of changes in the amendment means the resignation of the state to protect the safety of its citizens, to protect their fundamental rights and freedoms as well as to its positive commitment to effectively enforce justice, and means a strong diversion from the protection of the principles of the rule of law. Opposition MPs also approached the Constitutional Court.