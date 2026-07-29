Pellegrini Discusses Cooperation with China with Li Qiang and Zhao Leji

Beijing, 29 July (TASR-correspondent) - Current relations between Slovakia and China provide a good basis for intensifying trade and economic cooperation, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini told a news conference following his talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji in Beijing on Wednesday.

Among other things, they discussed opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between their two countries, said Pellegrini, who sees potential especially in areas such as the latest technologies and the automotive industry.

"Both partners acknowledged the high level of our mutual relations. They even described them as currently the best in the history of diplomatic relations between China and Slovakia. Hearing this from the Chinese prime minister himself provides a good basis for intensifying trade and economic cooperation," stated the Slovak president.

Pellegrini declared that Slovakia will create a stable and predictable environment for further Chinese investment in areas in which the two sides can complement each other. He can see room for further cooperation in modern technologies and the automotive industry. He indicated that the list of potential investments includes, for example, a Chinese carmaker that could decide to manufacture its vehicles in Slovakia. "I don't want us to get ahead of ourselves, as it's still only in the process of some talks," he said.

The president specified that when the Valaliky industrial park is completed, Slovakia is considering creating another site in the east of the country that could be ready for a new Chinese investor. "Another option that we cannot rule out is that if one of the European carmakers were to run into problems and consider quitting Slovakia, this could also be a very interesting opportunity for a Chinese investor," he explained.

Pellegrini also highlighted the potential of robotics in the health-care sector. According to him, its further development will make it necessary to address issues of patient trust, safety and accountability. At the same time, it could make a significant contribution to improving the accuracy and efficiency of health care.

The talks also focused on relations between the European Union (EU) and China. Pellegrini noted that these ties have been affected by tensions linked to a trade imbalance that is unfavourable for the EU. "The Chinese premier expressed the opinion that, like me, he's a supporter of constructive dialogue and seeking solutions," said Pellegrini, adding that they rejected trade wars.

At the same time, Pellegrini urged some politicians, particularly opposition ones, to choose their words carefully when commenting on Slovakia's trade relations with China. "Slovakia is one of the most open economies in the world. It's dependent on its trading partners. It's important for Slovakia to have very good relations with global powers in the crumbling world order. In this context, our friendship and good relations with China are, in my opinion, a stabilising factor that can help Slovakia on the international stage, whether it's at the United Nations, where we are running for a seat as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, or in other matters, such as regulating artificial intelligence," he added.