Pellegrini: Fico Still in Serious State, I've Just Talked to Him

Bratislava, May 16 (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) is in a serious health condition following Wednesday's (May 15) attack, President-elect Peter Pellegrini announced after visiting the Premier in a hospital in Banska Bystrica on Thursday.

"I was allowed to talk to him only for a few minutes because his current state requires calm and rest without any external disturbances," stated Pellegrini, who voiced hope that Fico will get well soon.

The President-elect thanked medical personnel and management of the F.D. Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica, too. "Awaiting the Prime Minister are his most difficult and important hours and days," he said.

Pellegrini reiterated his public call to stop the spreading of hatred and emphasised that it's important to start building bridges across the badly-divided Slovakia. "It's important for us to realise, across our entire country and regardless of our political views, religion or whatever else, that we've crossed a red line in Slovakia, a line that has never been crossed since the forming of our country," he said.