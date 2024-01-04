Pellegrini: I Wish Happy 90th Birthday to Rudolf Schuster, Slovakia Owes Him Lot

Bratislava, January 4 (TASR) - Rudolf Schuster made a significant contribution to the development of our statehood at the time of integration, and Slovakia has a lot to thank him for, Parliamentary Chair Peter Pellegrini (Voice-SD) posted on a social network on the occasion of the ex-president's 90th birthday on Thursday.

"Today I wish a happy 90th birthday to Rudolf Schuster, the former head of our state. It is a joyful event and I am glad that Mr. president lived to such an old age," wrote Pellegrini. He particularly appreciated Schuster's political experience and decency, which are important for the performance in the presidential post. "I wish you all the best, Mr. president, once again and thank you on behalf of all of Slovakia," said Pellegrini.

Schuster was Slovakia's second president, but the first one to be elected in a direct presidential election. He was inaugurated on June 15, 1999, completing his five-year term in 2004. He also served as mayor of Kosice and became the first chair of the Slovak parliament following the Velvet Revolution in 1989.