Pellegrini in Vatican Calls for Unity Based on Common Values

Rome, April 3 (TASR) - Thousands of Slovaks have come to Rome and the Vatican for a national pilgrimage, uniting together regardless of age or opinion and showing that it is possible to unite on values and faith, which is the message that could be sent from Rome to Slovakia during these days, President Peter Pellegrini said on Thursday following the Mass in the Basilica of St. John Lateran, TASR was told by the President's Office on Thursday.

The delegation of the head of state came to visit the Holy See on the occasion of the national pilgrimage, which is taking place between April 3-6 as part of the Jubilee Year 2025.

In the Jubilee Year, the holy gates are open in Rome and the coming days belong to pilgrims from Slovakia. In the Lateran Basilica, which is a cathedral of Rome, a solemn Slovak liturgy was celebrated on Thursday by Bishop of Nitra and Slovak Bishops Conference vice-chair Viliam Judak.

"As I promised during the Holy Father's visit in December, I came to Rome together with Slovak pilgrims, thousands of whom are here these days. And I'm very happy that we could start the national pilgrimage today with a Holy Mass in this most important basilica of the Catholic Church, led by the Bishop of Nitra," said Pellegrini.