Pellegrini Meets with Latvian President in Riga, They Also Discuss Ukraine

Riga, December 4 (TASR-correspondent) - President Peter Pellegrini and his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics discussed defence, the war in Ukraine and energy at a meeting in Riga on Wednesday, TASR learnt at their joint press conference at Riga Castle on Wednesday.

The Slovak head of state said that he was pleased that the two countries cooperate at various levels, while Rinkevics stressed the need to support Ukraine.

The Latvian president also spoke about the "fruitful cooperation" between Latvia and Slovakia. In addition, he mentioned that the NATO secretary general had praised the readiness of military units in Latvia in the past. Rinkevics emphasised that Ukraine's support is needed not only on military issues, but also on its political decisions. According to him, Russia is not interested in peace negotiations.

The Slovak head of state stressed that Slovakia's views differ from those of Latvia on the issue of the war in Ukraine, especially in the attitude towards a diplomatic solution. The conflict cannot be ended militarily, he stated and added that Ukraine should be supported in particular to have an advantage in peace negotiations, but it should have relevant military power. Pellegrini also informed the Latvian head of state that after donating military equipment to Ukraine, Slovakia still doesn't have an air-defence system or a complete military air force.

The presidents also discussed energy. According to Pellegrini, Slovakia has significant professional capacities in the production of electricity from nuclear sources. Latvia, he said, is beginning to take an interest in smaller modular reactors and Slovakia could offer Latvia its experience.