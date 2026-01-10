Pellegrini, Rasi and Fico Declare Agreement on Key Issues for Slovakia

Bratislava, 10 January (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini, Parliamentary Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) and Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) have declared agreement on fundamental issues concerning Slovakia's interests at home and around the world, confirming their correct relations with each other, as well as their willingness and ability to constructively discuss any differences of opinion, TASR has learnt at a press conference they held on Saturday following their joint luncheon at Bratislava Castle.

"The role of the three most senior constitutional officials is to send a signal that cultured policy can be pursued, that civilised dialogue is possible, and that the three highest constitutional officials must find common ground and be able to reach common positions and decisions for the good of the Slovak Republic," said the president, adding that today's meeting confirmed that the three most senior constitutional officials are able to discuss all issues very openly, constructively, and pragmatically.

The head of state pointed out that all three had taken the same position after the recent events in Venezuela. He also confirmed the agreement that Slovakia should have a representative at the negotiations of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, with Slovakia's position remaining unchanged. Pellegrini emphasised that the country will continue not to provide military support to Ukraine, won't send any soldiers, and won't participate in guarantees for a large loan from the European Commission.

All three declared that the EU is a vital space for Slovakia, of which it wants to remain a part. However, Fico warned that the EU has never been experiencing such a deep crisis. "I wouldn't like to see Slovakia running around like a wounded deer in this crisis that the European Union is experiencing, and becoming a victim of the significant shifts that may occur in Europe," he said, pointing to the crumbling world order and compliance with international law. According to him, the issue of energy security will also be a challenge.

The prime minister therefore considers it to be important for Slovakia to act confidently in Europe and around the world. "I want to call on the entire governing coalition, regardless of our internal conflicts and disputes, to come together now and present a bold, courageous, and sovereign representation of the state that will protect Slovakia in these difficult times," he said, adding that he's convinced that, in the case of the three highest constitutional officials, agreement on issues concerning Slovakia's future will work without any compromises.

Rasi also confirmed that the three most senior constitutional officials are able to agree on solutions to serious problems affecting Slovakia, including in foreign policy and domestic issues. "I don't see any fundamental problems, and we have common and similar views on many issues," he noted.

The House chair added that they also discussed, for example, the functioning of the Visegrad Four (V4: the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia) and the Austerlitz Format (S3: Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia). "Our position is clear: we will seek common ground with these countries and we will strive to act together in addressing challenges," he said. The functioning of Parliament was also discussed. "I want to confirm that the amendment to the Rules of Procedure will and must be the first item on the agenda of the next session," said Rasi.