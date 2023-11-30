Pellegrini: We Could Get Inspired by Experience of Czech Electoral System

Prague/Bratislava, November 30 (TASR-correspondent) - Slovakia could get inspired by the experience, but also by the problems of the several-constituencies system that is in place in the Czech Republic, Parliamentary Chair Peter Pellegrini (Voice-SD) said following his meeting with Czech Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova in Prague on Thursday.

The parliamentary chair pointed to the fact that Slovakia has a single electoral constituency cemented in its Constitution for the general election. "However, regions in Slovakia are calling more and more intensively for having their guaranteed representatives in parliament," he stressed, adding that the governing coalition wants to open a discussion about a potential change in the electoral system in Slovakia.

Pekarova Adamova accepted Pellegrini's invitation for the summit of parliament leaderships due to be held in Bratislava next spring, for which he also invited Czech Senate Chair Milos Vystrcil.