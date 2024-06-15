Peter Pellegrini Takes Oath, Assumes Post of Slovak President

Bratislava, June 15 (TASR) - Peter Pellegrini swore an oath before Constitutional Court chair Ivan Fiacan during a ceremonial parliamentary session held in the Slovak Philharmonic on Saturday, thereby officially assuming the presidential office.

"I promise upon my honour and conscience that I will be faithful to the Slovak Republic. I will care about the welfare of the Slovak nation, national minorities and ethnic groups living in Slovakia. I will carry out my duties in the interest of the public, observe the Constitution and other laws. I promise," said Pellegrini, citing the relevant text prescribed by the Constitution.

If he had refused to take this oath or if he had taken it with some reservation, he wouldn't have been allowed to become president.