PG: Law Enforcement Bodies Doing Their Best to Investigate Assassination Attempt

Bratislava, August 14 (TASR) - The law enforcement authorities are doing everything necessary to investigate the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD), Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka posted on a social network on Wednesday, adding that the length of the preparatory proceedings is mainly conditioned by the performance of numerous procedural acts through international judicial cooperation.

"In view of the non-public nature of the preparatory criminal proceedings, and also in view of the nature and seriousness of the offence (a particularly serious crime of terrorist attack), the provision of partial (selective) information would not only be unfair, but especially harmful from the point of view of achieving the purpose of the criminal proceedings," stressed the prosecutor-general.

The length of the preparatory proceedings is, in his words, determined by the interest in the proper investigation of the case and is conditioned in particular by the performance of numerous procedural acts through international judicial cooperation (by the judicial authorities of the United States of America, the Kingdom of Sweden and the Czech Republic). "Despite intensive communication, only partial results of legal assistance have been provided by foreign judicial authorities (with the exception of the Czech Republic, whose judicial authorities have handled requests for legal assistance in their entirety)," he noted.

The premier was shot on May 15 following an away-from-home session of the government in Handlova (Trencin region). Several shots were fired and the attacker was arrested. Fico was in a life-threatening condition.