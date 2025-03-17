PG: Prosecutor Indicts Juraj C. with Terrorist Attack over Shooting of Fico

Bratislava, March 17 (TASR) - A prosecutor of the Prosecutor-General's Office on Monday submitted an indictment against Juraj C. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons] to the Specialised Criminal Court over his shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico on May 15 of last year, charging him with an aggravated terrorist attack, TASR has learnt from Prosecutor-General's Office spokesperson Zuzana Drobova.

If found guilty, Juraj C. might face a life sentence.

The defendant caused heavy gunshot injuries to the prime minister during the government's away-from-home session in Handlova (Trencin region) last May. He initially faced charges of a premeditated murder attempt, but the deed was reclassified in July 2024 as an aggravated terrorist attack.