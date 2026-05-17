Monitor: Raz Still Considering Running for Bratislava Mayor

(JOJ 24,'Politika 24', 17 May)



The most important transportation projects in Slovakia are progressing successfully, Transport Minister Jozef Raz (a Smer-SD nominee) said on JOJ 24's discussion programme 'Politika 24' (Politics 24) on Sunday, noting that Bratislava Airport shouldn't be privatised but developed under state control.

"Both my personal opinion and the opinion of the government I serve in is definitely not to privatise any state-owned enterprises or infrastructure. Of course, there are different views on whether a concession or a PPP project for the operation of a specific project constitutes privatisation or not. But I don't think this is even an issue, especially now that our Bratislava airport is doing extremely well," he replied to a question about the possibility of privatising the airport.

The minister highlighted that Bratislava Airport has become a hub for low-cost carriers in the region after several moved from Vienna Airport to Bratislava. Its current capacity is 5 million passengers, and it could reach 4 to 4.5 million as early as this year. "If things continue this way - and I hope they will - a new terminal will be necessary," said Raz.

Raz confirmed that he's still considering running for Bratislava mayor, but hasn't yet made a final decision. "A poll is currently underway, and we'll see how it turns out," he said. In addition to the poll results, he'll also consider whether he can implement more projects as minister or as mayor. According to him, the timing is also important, as parliamentary election is coming up next year. If he had two or more years left in his role as minister, he wouldn't be considering local politics.

If he ultimately decides to run, Raz wants to do so as an independent. He expects that he'll likely never join any political party.