PM Fico: Experts to Decide on Tichy Potok Water Reservoir Project

Sabinov, 17 September (TASR) - The decision whether a water reservoir is to be built near the village of Tichy Potok (Presov region) will be made by experts, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) told a press conference in Tichy Potok on Thursday, adding that the parameters and feasibility of the planned project need to be assessed first.

According to Fico, eastern Slovakia needs another source of drinking water and cannot depend exclusively on the Starina water reservoir. Therefore, the government has to review water management projects prepared in previous decades, both in terms of their relevance and feasibility. However, experts must confirm that the Tichy Potok project is necessary and that its location is suitable, added Fico.

"If they say that it shouldn't be built here because it no longer meets the criteria, or that the parameters have changed over the years, then it won't be here," he said.

Fico stated that, if the project goes ahead, the interests of affected residents would be taken into account, adding that landowners will receive financial compensation or replacement land, whereas for buildings, alternative solutions would be offered by the state. However, no built-up areas are affected by the project, he added.

Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Richard Takac (Smer-SD) said the National Commission for Water and Drought would discuss the project at its meeting on Thursday (24 September), with more than 40 experts from various institutions expected to attend. The meeting will also deal with other strategic water management projects across Slovakia.

Investment, Regional Development and Informatisation Minister Samuel Migal (Independent), who is running for the post of Presov region governor, pointed to problems with water shortages that he encountered in Presov and Kosice regions during the summer. He stressed the need to retain water within Slovakia and invest in water management infrastructure. According to him, the prime minister has pledged €100 million for measures related to water retention and sewerage next year.