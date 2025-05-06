Poland Grants Flyover Permission for Fico's Flight to Moscow, But with Criticism

Warsaw/Bratislava, May 6 (TASR-correspondent) - The Polish Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Tuesday afternoon that Poland has granted permission for an aircraft carrying Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) to fly over its territory en route to Russia, but at the same time it reiterated its critical stance towards Fico's decision to participate in celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII in Moscow on May 9, TASR has learnt from its special correspondent stationed in Warsaw.



The ministry stated that the Slovak Embassy in Warsaw submitted a diplomatic request for a flyover by the government aircraft on May 8 and 9.

"As there were no formal international legal obstacles, the Polish side issued the permit for a flight through the airspace of the Republic of Poland," said the ministry in its statement.



However, the Polish Foreign Ministry expressed a critical view of the Slovak prime minister’s participation in the Victory Day commemoration organised by Moscow.



"It is difficult for us to understand how leaders of countries that proclaim themselves to be supporters of peace and opponents of continued military operations can decide to accept an invitation from Vladimir Putin, who ordered an attack on a neighboring state, launched unprovoked military actions, and thus caused mass displacement of the population, suffering and the deaths of thousands (both civilians and soldiers), as well as destruction and the abduction of civilians including children," said the ministry.



Polish Foreign Affairs Minister Radoslaw Sikorski had spoken at a press conference a few hours earlier, before permission was granted. "We don't believe that supporting Putin's narrative in Moscow is a good idea," he said.