Police Searching St. Elizabeth's Cathedral in Kosice Due to Bomb Threat

Kosice, September 6 (TASR) - The police are currently searching St. Elizabeth's Cathedral in Kosice due to an alleged bomb threat.

The threatening email this time was addressed to the Catholic Church, and its content is similar to that in the emails previously sent to schools, Kosice region police posted on a social network on Friday.

"We have the situation under control, and we took security measures immediately. In addition to police officers, a dog-handler with a dog specially trained to search for explosives is on site, and we are in close contact with church representatives. Along with representatives of the church, the Police Corps strongly condemns such threats of attacks on churches," said the police.