Government Approves Manifesto, to Ask House for Confidence on Monday

Bratislava, April 19 (TASR) – The Government approved its manifesto at its session on Sunday.

The manifesto was presented to the Cabinet by Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO), who will subsequently submit it to Parliament on Monday (April 20) and ask the House for a vote of confidence.

“While governing we commit ourselves to tell the truth and act honestly at all times. We’ll deal with public finances and state assets as good managers and will tolerate no corruption. We’ll ensure strict equality before the law and act in a way that will significantly increase public trust in the state and in the people who represent it,” reads the Government manifesto.

The Government highlighted timely and high-quality health care and education as being among its priorities. It’s also committed itself to creating an attractive business environment so that employees will have good jobs and earn fair salaries. The Government also wants to devote attention to the poor, sick and vulnerable.

The Government plans to increase Slovakia’s food self-sufficiency significantly and set a fair system of support for farmers. It’s declared equality of opportunities in any tender or public contest.

Concerning informatisation, the Government intends to turn Slovakia into a smart, innovative and transparent country. It wants to reduce regional gaps and improve environmental protection by using EU funds. It will act as a reliable and responsible partner in European and international relationships.

In line with the Slovak Constitution, the Government must submit its manifesto and ask Parliament for a vote of confidence within 30 days of its appointment. President Zuzana Caputova appointed the Government on March 21.

The new Cabinet emerged from the general election that was held on February 29. It is comprised of the OLaNO, We Are Family, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and For the People parties, which together have a constitutional majority in Parliament.