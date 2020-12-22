Agriculture Minister Micovsky Admitted into Hospital

Bratislava, December 22 (TASR) – Agriculture Minister Jan Micovsky (OLaNO), who is suffering from a coronavirus infection, was admitted into hospital on Tuesday after his health became worse, the Agriculture Ministry told TASR on the same day, adding that his condition has been stabilised.

“Micovsky is in the infection ward. He isn’t connected up to lung ventilation; he’s breathing on his own and communicating,” said ministry spokesman Anezka Srojta Hrda.

The minister said that he entrusted himself into the hands of professionals after “having a persistent cough and constantly high temperature”.

Six members of the Cabinet have tested positive in the past few days. In addition to Micovsky, they include Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO), Vice-premier for Legislation Stefan Holy (We Are Family), Vice-premier and Informatisation Minister Veronika Remisova (For the People), Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) and Finance Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO).