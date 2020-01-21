AKO Poll: Smer Would Have Won Election in January, Followed by LSNS

Bratislava, January 21 (TASR) – Had a general election taken place in Slovakia in January, it would have been won by the current main governing party Smer-SD on 17.1 percent, with the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) runner-up on 11 percent and the Progressive Slovakia (PS)-Together coalition third on 10.2 percent, according to the results of a poll conducted by AKO agency for TA3 television between January 15-17 on a sample of 1,000 respondents.

Fourth place in the poll went to former president Andrej Kiska’s party For the People on 10 percent, followed by OLaNO on 8.4 percent, Boris Kollar’s We Are Family on 7.9 percent and the Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party on 6.7 percent. The last two parties to make it into Parliament would have been the junior governing Slovak National Party (SNS) on 5.9 percent and the Christian Democrats (KDH) on 5.5 percent.

The co-ruling Most-Hid (4.2 percent), Tomas Drucker’s Good Choice (3.4 percent), the Hungarian Community Solidarity (3.2 percent), Stefan Harabin’s Homeland (2.3 percent) would have remained outside Parliament. Other political parties would have garnered less than 1 percent.

Smer-SD would have won 31 seats in the House, followed by LSNS – 20; PS-Together – 19; For the People – 18, OLaNO – 15; We Are Family – 14; SaS – 12; SNS 11 and KDH 10 seats.