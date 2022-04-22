AKO Poll: Voice-SD Top, Followed by Smer-SD and SaS

Bratislava, April 22 (TASR) – Had a general election taken place in March, it would have been won by the extra-parliamentary Voice-SD party on 18.9 percent of the votes, a poll carried out by AKO agency for TV Joj revealed on Thursday (April 21).

Voice-SD would have been followed by he opposition Smer-SD party on 14.5 percent and the co-governing Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party on 14 percent.

Other parties that would have made it into Parliament were: OLaNO – 8.9 percent, Progressive Slovakia (PS) – 8.7 percent, We Are Family – 6.6 percent, the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) – 6.5 percent, and the far-right Republic party on 6.2 percent.

Two parties that currently hold seats in Parliament wouldn’t have reached the necessary 5-percent threshold this time, namely People’s Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) on 3 percent and For the People on 2 percent. Also left outside Parliament would have been the former governing Slovak National Party (SNS) on 3.9 percent, the ethnic-Hungarian Alliance party on 2.6 percent and Hungarian Forum on 2.1 percent.

When converted into seats in the 150-member House, the allocations would have been as follows: Voice-SD – 34, Smer-SD – 26, SaS – 25, OLaNO – 16, Progressive Slovakia – 15, We Are Family – 12, and KDH and Republic – 11 each.

AKO agency carried out the survey between April 5 and 11.