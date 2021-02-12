AKO Poll: Voice-SD Would Have Been Winner in mid-February on 25%

Bratislava, February 12 (TASR) – Had a general election taken place the next weekend, it would have been won by ex-prime minister Peter Pellegrini’s Voice-SD party on 25 percent of the votes, ahead of the governing Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party on 15.1 percent and the main governing-coalition party OLaNO on 13.8 percent, according to a poll carried out by AKO polling agency on a sample of 1,000 respondents between February 8 and 11.



Another four parties would have made it into Parliament: opposition Smer-SD on 8.5 percent, extra-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia on 7.2 percent, and two junior governing parties – For the People on 5.4 percent and We Are Family on 5.1 percent.

The extra-parliamentary Christian Democrats (KDH) on 4.9 percent and opposition People’s Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) on 3.8 percent would have been left below the 5-percent threshold needed to make it into Parliament. The former governing Slovak National Party (SNS) would have garnered 2.3 percent and the ethnic-Hungarian SMK 2 percent.

Even fewer votes would have gone to former Supreme Court chair Stefan Harabin’s Homeland (1.8 percent), former health and interior minister Tomas Drucker’s Good Choice (1.6 percent), the ethnic-Hungarian MKO-MKS (0.8 percent), former governing Most-Hid (0.8 percent), Together-OD (0.7 percent), Hungarian Forum (0.7 percent), Socialisti.sk (0.3 percent), and the Green Party (0.2 percent).

In the survey, interviewers also noted that respondents would have elected “Mazurek’s/Uhrik’s party”. “This answer was included among the ‘I don’t know who I would have elected’ answers because this entity doesn’t yet exist,” said executive director of AKO agency Vaclav Hrich.