AKO Poll: Voice-SD Would Have Won Election in July, Followed by SaS and Smer

Bratislava, July 13 (TASR) – Had a general election taken place in July 2021, it would have been won by ex-premier Peter Pellegrini’s Voice-SD party on 20.8 percent of the votes, ahead of the junior governing Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party on 13.8 percent and the opposition Smer-SD party on 10.9 percent, according to a poll carried out by AKO polling agency on a sample of 1,000 respondents between July 6-12.

Another four parties would have made it into Parliament: the governing OLaNO – 8.8 percent, Progressive Slovakia – 8.4 percent, We Are Family – 7.8 percent, and the extra-parliamentary Christian Democrats (KDH) – 6.2 percent.

Alliance would have been left below the 5-percent threshold needed to make it into Parliament, garnering only 4.3 percent. Republic would have received only 3.8 percent and the parliamentary People’s Party Our Slovakia/LSNS 3.5-percent support. Even fewer votes would have gone the former governing Slovak National Party/SNS (3.4 percent), and junior governing party For the People (3.1 percent). Former health and interior minister Tomas Drucker’s Good Choice and Together parties would have garnered 1.9 percent each.

When converted into seats in the 150-member House, the allocations would have been as follows: Voice-SD – 41, SaS – 27, Smer-SD – 21, OLaNO and Progressive Slovakia – 17 each, We Are Family – 15, and KDH – 12.