AKO Poll: Voice Would Have Won Election in August, Followed by SaS and Smer

Bratislava, August 18 (TASR) – Had a general election taken place in August 2021, it would have been won by ex-premier Peter Pellegrini’s Voice-SD party on 19.5 percent of the votes, ahead of the junior governing Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party on 14.7 percent and the opposition Smer-SD party on 11.3 percent, according to a poll carried out by AKO polling agency on a sample of 1,000 respondents between August 10-15.

A total of 66.5 percent of the people polled would have gone to the polls, knowing which party to select.

Another four parties would have made it into Parliament: the senior governing OLaNO party – 9.8 percent, extra-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia – 8.9 percent, junior governing We Are Family – 6.6 percent, and the extra-parliamentary Christian Democrats (KDH) – 6.3 percent.

Republic would have been left below the 5-percent threshold needed to make it into Parliament, garnering only 4.5 percent. The parliamentary People’s Party Our Slovakia/LSNS would have received only 3.9 percent and the former governing Slovak National Party/SNS 3.5-percent support. Even fewer votes would have gone to Alliance (3.3 percent), and the junior governing For the People party (3 percent). Former health and interior minister Tomas Drucker’s Good Choice party would have garnered 1.5 percent and Together 1.2 percent.

When converted into seats in the 150-member House, the allocations would have been as follows: Voice-SD – 38, SaS – 29, Smer-SD – 22, OLaNO – 19, Progressive Slovakia – 17, We Are Family – 13, and KDH – 12.