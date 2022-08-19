Basic Salaries of Doctors without Attestation Should Go Up

Bratislava, August 19 (TASR) – Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) presented a proposal to increase the salaries of doctors working in institutional health-care facilities on Friday.

The minimum salary coefficient should go up from 1.25 to 1.4 times the average salary for doctors without attestation, while it should remain unchanged at the level of 2.3-times the average salary in the case of doctors with attestation.

For both groups, salaries should also depend on the number of years spent at work. For all doctors, regardless of whether they have attestation or not, the coefficient should be increased by 0.01 times the average salary for each year. The increase would apply to the first 20 years in service.

The finance minister pointed to a salary-increase mechanism based on which the salaries of all health-care workers should go up by 6.88 percent next year. “The average gross salary of a hospital doctor will thus reach €4,000,” he said.

Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) stated that in addition to the increase in salaries, other demands of doctors’ trade unions will be addressed. “Not all the steps that need to be taken can be taken at once. We’re working on a lot of things at the moment. I can promise, on behalf of myself and on behalf of the Health Ministry, that we’ll take these steps as soon as possible,” he added.