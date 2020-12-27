Caputova: COVID-19 Jab Was Fast and Smooth, It’s Breath of Freedom

Bratislava, December 27 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova said after receiving a jab against COVID-19 on Sunday that the intervention was fast and without any problems.

“I believe that this is a breath of freedom,” she said shortly after being given the shot.

Other people getting the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Bratislava included European Commission Vice-president Maros Sefcovic, Parliamentary Vice-chairs Juraj Seliga (For the People) and Gabor Grendel (OLANO), Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (For the People), Culture Minister Natalia Milanova (OLANO), Education Minister Branislav Groehling (SaS), Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (We Are Family) and Transport Minister Andrej Dolezal (We Are Family).

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Vice-chair Milan Laurencik (SaS) was vaccinated in Kosice.

Sefcovic praised the joint course of action by the EU in developing and distributing the vaccine. “All the top echelons in the EU have done their utmost to see the process being responsible and at the same time as fast as possible,” he said, adding that the personal example of top officials should increase public trust in vaccination.

The first person to be given a jab in Slovakia was infectious disease expert Vladimir Krcmery in Nitra on Saturday evening.

Slovakia, which has a population of almost 5.5 million, has signed contracts for a total of 18 million doses from six producers, while it’s expected that 3.3 million people will be given jabs.

The first groups to be vaccinated include health-care professionals, nursing home staff and people involved with critical infrastructure. The second wave of vaccination should concern residents of care homes, the elderly older than 65 and the chronically ill. People who represent a high risk in terms of spreading the infection should be vaccinated as part of the third wave and members of the general public older than 18 in the fourth one.