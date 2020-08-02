Caputova: Horrors of Roma Holocaust Can’t Be Forgotten

Bratislava, August 2 (TASR) – The Roma Holocaust and its unimaginable horrors, which left an imprint on the minds of specific people, families and communities, can’t be forgotten, President Zuzana Caputova stated on Sunday on the occasion of the Roma Holocaust Memorial Day, adding that it’s a responsibility of the authorities to reject all manifestations of hatred against any group of people.

“We can built a cohesive and tolerant society only if we can understand how easy and dangerous it is to strip a minority of its human dimension due to its differences and misuse prejudice to justify verbal and physical violence as well as the most extreme form of violence, i.e. genocide,” Caputova stated on Facebook.

According to the president, cooperation with the Roma has to be built on an equal partnership and this principle must be palpable within the entire society. “We all share one world. Let’s not forget this,” wrote Caputova in the Slovak as well as Roma language.

Sunday, August 2, marks the 76th anniversary of the mass killing of the last 2,900 Roma in the gas chambers of Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp. Historians estimate the Roma Holocaust had approximately 500,000 victims.