Caputova: Mass Testing Done Well, Slovak People Are Able to Unite

Bratislava, November 1 (TASR) – There’s no doubt that the countrywide testing in Slovakia on Saturday and Sunday has been done well, stated President Zuzana Caputova on Facebook on Sunday.

She praised all who took part in organising the testing, including the local authorities and people who waited in queues for hours in unpleasant weather without conflicts. She said that she was happy to see that her concerns haven’t come true, including one that not everybody wanting to be tested would actually be tested due to insufficient preparation.

“We’ve seen that local and town communities are able to do a lot and sustain even such a big project,” said Caputova.

“It’s become evident again that despite differing views and objections, we’re able to unite as a community,” said the president.

Caputova on Friday expressed reservations concerning the mass testing that was planned for Saturday and Sunday as lacking enough preparation, and asked Prime Minister Igor Matovic’s (OLaNO) Government to lift a ban on free movement for those who don’t get tested. Matovic responded publicly one day later, stating that he “didn’t feel any particular need” to discuss the issue with Caputova, as he was disappointed by her “inappropriate” comments.