Caputova: Matovic Tries to Hold Others Responsible for his Own Decisions

Bratislava, December 9 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova perceives Wednesday’s statements made by Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) as an attempt to foist responsibility over his own decisions on someone else, TASR was told by President’s spokesperson Martin Strizinec on the same day.

“The President has never engaged in any fight with the Prime Minister. She has never spoken against the testing. She only urged (the Government) not to threaten the people with fines,” underlined Strizinec.

President Caputova believes that the Central Crisis Team proposed the mobility restrictions after a careful consideration and in accord with recommendations by experts. “In light of the fact that test kits haven’t been procured and epidemiological situation in Slovakia is taking a rapid turn for the worse, the announced mobility restriction is an expected decision,” added Strizinec.

Earlier in the day, Matovic “conceded defeat” and withdrew his plans to mass test the population as an alternative to lockdown in the face of difference of opinion between him and the President as well as Economy Minister Richard Sulik (SaS). The Premier stated that President Caputova “de facto” ruined the whole mass testing project.

Matovic claimed to be disillusioned by actions of his critics. “I had a dream [of mass testing] that would have maybe been unpleasant, but less painful for both the people and economy. The resistance was too strong, however, especially when headed by the President and Economy Minister,” he said, adding that all that’s left for Slovakia now is the “lockdown that the President called for.”