Caputova: Suspicions Reported by Late Jan Kuciak Proven True

Bratislava, February 21 (TASR) – The events of last months corroborate suspicions reported by murdered journalist Jan Kuciak in the past, President Zuzana Caputova declared on Sunday at Bratislava SNP Square, where she commemorated the legacy of Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova.

The head of state voiced hope that those who ordered the murders will be given just punishments in the following months, a necessary outcome for seeing justice served in Slovakia.

“It’s been three years since the tragic event that became an epochal moment in our history. It has been clear since the beginning that their deaths were not random but closely related with the investigative work of Jan Kuciak. The events of last months corroborate that suspicions he (Kuciak) wrote about have been true. Today we know the faces of the perpetrators, but it’s of cardinal importance for the Slovak justice also to hand down punishments for those who ordered the murders,” Caputova told journalists.