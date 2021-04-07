COVID-19: Schools to Be Among First to Be Reopened, Says Groehling

Bratislava, April 7 (TASR) – Schools will be among the first to be reopened, if Slovakia begins easing measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, said Education Minister Branislav Groehling (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) after talks with new Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLANO) on Wednesday.

Groehling said that further moves concerning schools will be announced later this week. If the current developments are maintained, Slovakia as a whole will be shifted from the worst, black colour in the COVID-automaton to the second-worst, dark red as of April 19. The reopening of schools could be governed by the situation in individual districts as of this date, however, said Groehling, adding that gargle tests for coronavirus will be used at schools.

At the same time parents of pupils will be obliged to be tested as well. Meanwhile, a school ‘traffic-light system’ will be in place, with classes or schools to be closed if a ‘mini-hotspot’ emerges, said Groehling.

The minister would also like to see the “vaccination of teachers finished” by the beginning of the new school year in September.