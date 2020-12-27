COVID-19 Inoculation Launched in Bratislava, President First to Get Shot

Bratislava, December 27 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova was the first person to be given a vaccine against coronavirus, as inoculation was launched in Bratislava on Sunday.

Other people who received their shot included some members of the Cabinet and Parliament. Bratislava University Hospital also plans to vaccinate frontline health-care professionals and some people from critical infrastructure on Sunday.

Before getting the jab, Caputova said that vaccine is the best way to get out of the situation caused by novel coronavirus. She said that she understands concerns of the public, but encouraged it to trust experts. She described her presence and that of other politicians at the beginning of vaccination as a message to the public that this is a way how life in the country could be returned to normality.

Parliamentary Vice-chairman Gabor Grendel (OLANO), also present, said that vaccination is a key instrument in stopping the pandemic.

“Vaccination is an act of responsibility towards oneself, but mainly towards others. It’s an expression of consideration for our parents and grandparents, who’re at the highest risk of the disease and its effects,” said Grendel.

Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (We Are Family) said that vaccination brings hope for a positive change in the spring and a return to normal life in the summer.