COVID-Automaton: 20 Districts in Black as of Next Monday

Bratislava, March 17 (TASR) – The Cabinet at its session on Wednesday approved a list of 20 districts to be labelled black (the most severe degree for COVID-19) as of next Monday (March 22) with regard to measures under the COVID-automaton: Cadca, Dolny Kubin, Gelnica, Humenne, Krupina, Kysucke Nove Mesto, Martin, Myjava, Nove Mesto nad Vahom, Povazska Bystrica, Puchov, Roznava, Ruzomberok, Senica, Skalica, Trebisov, Trencin, Turcianske Teplice, Ziar nad Hronom a Zilina.

The dark-red (second most severe) degree concerns the highest number of districts (55): Banovce nad Bebravou, Banska Bystrica, Banska Stiavnica, Bardejov, Bratislava I-V, Brezno, Bytca, Detva, Dunajska Streda, Galanta, Hlohovec, Ilava, Komarno, Kosice I-IV, Kosice-okolie, Levice, Levoca, Liptovsky Mikulas, Lucenec, Malacky, Medzilaborce, Michalovce, Nitra, Partizanske, Pezinok, Piestany, Poltar, Poprad, Presov, Prievidza, Revuca, Rimavska Sobota, Sabinov, Sala, Senec, Snina, Sobrance, Spisska Nova Ves, Stara Lubovna, Stropkov, Svidník, Topolcany, Trnava, Velky Krtis, Vranov nad Toplou, Zarnovica, Zlate Moravce and Zvolen.

The medium-red degree concerns four districts: Kezmarok, Namestovo, Nove Zamky a Tvrdosin.

There are no light-red districts.

People are allowed to go to work only with a negative test for coronavirus no older than seven days in black and dark-red districts. It’s enough to have a test result up to 14 days old in medium-red districts and a 21-day old test in most in light-red districts.

It’s forbidden to leave or enter black districts. Meanwhile, it’s possible to cross district borders only in case of light-, medium- and dark-red districts, but the person in question must possess a negative test certificate no older than seven days.