COVID-Automaton: 30 Districts in Black as of Next Monday

Bratislava, March 3 – The Cabinet at its session on Wednesday approved a list of 30 districts to be labelled black (the most severe degree for COVID-19) as of next Monday (March 8) with regard to measures under the COVID-automaton: Banovce nad Bebravou, Detva, Dolny Kubin, Dunajska Streda, Galanta, Hlohovec, Humenne, Ilava, Kosice I – IV, Kosice-okolie, Martin, Nove Mesto nad Vahom, Partizanske, Piestany, Povazska Bystrica, Puchov, Revuca, Rimavska Sobota, Roznava, Ruzomberok, Sala, Trencin, Trnava, Turcianske Teplice, Zarnovica, Ziar nad Hronom and Zvolen.

The dark-red (second most severe) degree concerns the highest number of districts (46): Banska Bystrica, Banska Stiavnica, Bardejov, Bratislava I – V, Brezno, Bytca, Cadca, Gelnica, Komarno, Krupina, Kysucke Nove Mesto, Levice, Levoca, Liptovsky Mikulas, Lucenec, Malacky, Michalovce, Myjava, Namestovo, Nitra, Nove Zamky, Pezinok, Poltar, Poprad, Presov, Prievidza, Sabinov, Senec, Senica, Skalica, Snina, Sobrance, Spisska Nova Ves, Stara Lubovna, Stropkov, Svidnik, Topolcany, Trebisov, Velky Krtis, Vranov nad Toplou, Zilina and Zlate Moravce.

The medium-red degree concerns three districts: Kezmarok, Medzilaborce and Tvrdosin.

There are no light-red districts.

People are allowed to go to work only with a negative test for coronavirus no older than seven days in black and dark-red districts. It’s enough to have a maximum 14-day old test in medium-red districts and a 21-day old test at most in light-red districts.

It’s forbidden to leave or enter black districts. Meanwhile, it’s possible to cross district borders only in case of light-, medium- and dark-red districts, but the person in question must possess a negative test certificate no older than seven days.