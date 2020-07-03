Crowd of 200 People in Bratislava Demands Kollar’s Ouster from Politics

Bratislava, July 3 (TASR) – Some 200 hundred people gathered on Friday afternoon on SNP Square in Bratislava in order to demand that Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) should leave politics due to the case of his allegedly plagiarised master’s thesis.

The protesters also demanded a more effective plagiarism checker system at Slovak universities and that titles should be withdrawn from all politicians who acquired them by writing and defending a plagiarised thesis.

The event was carried out by the Let’s Stop Corruption organisation in cooperation with Our Slovakia and Radical Philosophy. The organisers stated that this wasn’t their last action in this matter. They’ve also launched a petition demanding Kollar’s ouster. It has already been signed by more than 7,000 people.