Danko Asks Premier Matovic to Meet Him over Russian Vaccine

Bratislava, January 23 (TASR) – Extra-parliamentary Slovak National Party (SNS) leader Andrej Danko is asking Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) to meet him over the Russian vaccine against COVID-19.

Danko claims he can be helpful, referring to the “countless relations” he established with Russia in the past.

“I’ve had several phone calls with the minister who is directly responsible for the Sputnik vaccine. I have information that can help you, but I chiefly have information that can ensure Sputnik for Slovaks,” stated Danko. He pointed to the fact that the European Commission does not deny individual countries’ right to choose a vaccine, adding that Hungary, for example, is acting accordingly.

“We really see that supplies of western vaccines don’t have to be sufficient and the time might come when we will have to buy vaccines from the East, too. I’m lending a helping hand in mediation of these services. Please, raise yourself above anything and receive me,” asked Danko, who supports the idea of Slovaks being able to choose among vaccines.