Bratislava, December 18 (TASR) – Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLANO) has tested positive for coronavirus. He made the announcement on Facebook on Friday evening.

“I haven’t been feeling well since the morning and now I’ve got fever, headaches and pain all over the body. I still have smell and taste,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLANO) announced earlier in the day that he received a positive result from a test carried out on Thursday.