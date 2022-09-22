Education Minister Could Be Appointed Next Week, Premier Didn’t Say Name

Bratislava, September 22 (TASR) – The new education minister could be appointed next week, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) said during the traditional Question Time in Parliament, which takes place on Thursday afternoons when the house is in session.



Heger didn’t want to say the name of the new head of the ministry, maintaining that he won’t speak publicly until he reaches an agreement with President Zuzana Caputova. The premier reiterated that he is against the nation-wide closure of schools due to the energy crisis.

Heger noted that they released €30 million for increased energy costs. “Currently, we’ve added funds for primary and secondary schools in terms of increasing costs,” he stated, pointing out that this will resolve the situation until the end of the year. “Starting next year, new energy will have to be procured,” he added.

Heger noted that the price of energy can’t be estimated. “The solution to be brought by the European Commission will burst the price bubble, we expect prices to go down,” said the prime minister, adding that the size of the subsidy to schools will also depend on it.