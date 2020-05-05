Fiacan Looking into Facts in Issue with Mamojka’s Disciplinary Proceedings

Kosice, May 5 (TASR) – Constitutional Court Chairman Ivan Fiacan has not yet decided whether or not he’ll file disciplinary proceedings against Constitutional Court judge Mojmir Mamojka in connection with publicised communications between Mamojka and Marian K., who stands accused of ordering the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak, TASR learnt from Constitutional Court spokeswoman Martina Ferencova on Tuesday.



“Constitutional Court Chairman Ivan Fiacan views with sensitivity all publicised information concerning Judge Mojmir Mamojka and is of the opinion that a qualified conclusion on filing or not filing a motion to initiate disciplinary proceedings against a Constitutional Court judge can be reached only after a thorough examination of each fact, even a new one. The draft to start disciplinary proceedings must be duly justified. Therefore, he continues to continually, systematically and consistently obtain and evaluate the documents for his decision in the given case,” said Ferencova.

Constitutional Court Chairman Ivan Fiacan should initiate disciplinary proceedings against Judge Mojmir Mamojka, stated Parliamentary Vice-chair Juraj Seliga (For the People) at a press conference on Tuesday in connection with publicised communications between Mamojka and Marian K.

Seliga stressed that Mamojka is unable to accept responsibility and that Fiacan should act. The governing Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party takes a similar view. According to its MP Alojz Baranik, Mamojka has no place in the post of constitutional judge and should go as soon as possible.

The Constitutional Court spokeswoman reported on January 16 that the head of the Constitutional Court will carry out all necessary steps in order to verify whether there are sufficient reasons to take disciplinary action against Mamojka and will act accordingly.

The statement came in reaction to the testimony of former Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) member Peter Toth at the trial of those accused of the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova. Toth said that defendant Marian K., who allegedly ordered the murder, attempted to have himself released from custody by asking for help from Mamojka. Mamojka has denied these statements.

Based on the messages from Marian K.’s Threema chat application, several media reported on Monday (May 4) that the entrepreneur was preparing for a meeting with Mamojka on June 14, 2018. The judge denies any meeting with him. The police detained Marian K. on June 20, 2018.