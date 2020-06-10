Fico Feels Sorry Pellegrini Didn’t Accept His Offer to Become Smer Chair

Bratislava, June 10 (TASR) – I feel sorry that Peter Pellegrini did not accept the offer to become chairman of the Smer-SD party, current Smer-SD leader Robert Fico wrote on a social network on Wednesday afternoon.



Fico keeps his fingers crossed for Pellegrini on his further political journey.

“I’m sincerely sorry that after 20 years in the Smer-SD party he rejected this offer, especially after the party nominated him for the posts of state secretary, minister, parliamentary speaker, vice-premier and finally prime minister,” said Fico, adding that the party will continue on its left-wing path, which will not change even after Pellegrini’s departure.

Earlier in the day, former premier [2018-20] Peter Pellegrini announced that he’s stepping down as Smer-SD vice-chair and will leave the Smer-SD political brand to its “founding father”, chairman Robert Fico. Pellegrini maintains that he hasn’t received an official offer from Fico to take over the party as chairman. Pellegrini admitted he’ll set up a new party as he doesn’t want to take over an existing entity.