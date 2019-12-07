Fico Seeks Medical Treatment due to High Pressure During Party Congress

Bratislava, December 7 (TASR) – Smer-SD chairman Robert Fico, a former three-times prime minister, didn’t appear with a speech at a congress of his party in Bratislava on Saturday and went instead to seek medical treatment due to problems with high blood pressure.



“No speculations, please. I’m having a huge problem with blood pressure and I need to leave the congress. I’m going to hospital,” said Fico at the venue of the congress even before the event officially started.

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, a Smer vice-chairman, later told journalists that Fico’s condition was stabilised.