Fico: Sulik’s Behaviour Way to Sabotage Government

Bratislava, October 19 (TASR) – The recent behaviour of Economy Minister Richard Sulik (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) is a way to shatter the governing coalition, head of the opposition Smer-SD party Robert Fico stated on Monday on his Facebook account in regard to Sulik’s views on recently adopted anti-virus measures and the fact that the minister attended the protest that took place on Sunday in front of the Government Office

Fico noted that Sulik already sabotaged the government in 2011 when SaS chose not to back the government in October’s parliamentary vote on the European EFSF bail-out mechanism, which was linked to a vote of confidence. This led to the cabinet’s demise.

Fico is of the opinion that Sulik has now decided to focus on the hatred a part of the public harbours towards Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO). The Smer-SD head argued that Sulik attended Sunday’s protest, where he stood among protesters shouting insults at Matovic. Fico remarked that if he were the premier and one of his ministers did something similar, he’d dismiss the minister.

“It’s absolutely disloyal. The hatred towards Matovic is a good pretext for shattering the government,” wrote Fico, claiming that the governing coalition will implode soon.