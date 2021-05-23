Fico: System of Informers Operates in Slovakia

Bratislava, May 23 (TASR) – A system of informers works in Slovakia; the coalition devised this system by finding people who were suspected of serious crime and telling them that if they denounce others, they won’t be held accountable for their actions, chairman of the opposition Smer-SD party Robert Fico told a press conference on Sunday.



According to Fico, the main informers are Financial Administration Criminal Office (KUFS) ex-chief Ludovit M., former head of National Crime Agency’s (NAKA) financial unit Bernard S. and Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) former deputy chief Boris B. [names abbreviated due to legal reasons]. “It’s absolutely clear today that people accused without evidence and reasons are remanded in custody. Behind all this is a system to eliminate the opposition,” stated Fico.

Fico went on to say that former SIS director Vladimir P. was the first to talk about the system. He is in custody because the coalition needed to silence him. NAKA police officer Jan K. was the second to talk about it, while former NAKA head Branislav Zurian also started to talk a lot, noted Fico. Both Vladimir P. and Jan K. should therefore be released, he said, calling on Zurian, who’s currently abroad, not to return to Slovakia as the police would immediately remand him in custody.

According to Fico, the system of informers is personally connected to Finance Minister and former prime minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) because he allegedly dealt with the transfer of Ludovit M. to SIS. Fico claims that Matovic testified at the police in January this year where he allegedly confirmed that he had repeatedly met accused Bernard S.

The Smer-SD leader is sure that the most senior state representatives at the meeting at SIS spoke about the system of penitents and deceive about the content of the meeting.

Prosecutor General Maros Zilinka should stop the activities of the Special Prosecutor’s Office because of the meeting of state representatives at SIS and take it under his wing. He should also release people who are in custody for false reasons.

Smer-SD is ready to call European Union ambassadors.

The Government Office’s press and information department responded that Smer-SD and the non-parliamentary Voice-SD are creating constant pressure on law enforcement bodies. “Prime Minister Eduard Heger condemns this intimidation of police officers, prosecutors and judges and calls on the leaders of these parties to stop these activities,” said the Government Office.

The meeting at SIS was allegedly attended by about ten people, including top constitutional officials. The topic was reportedly the suspicion that the investigation of some big corruption cases could be manipulated. The media reported that the case of SIS ex-head Vladimir P. was also mentioned in this context.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) as well as President Zuzana Caputova rejected speculation that the meeting concerned the arrested SIS ex-director or any other active cases. The meeting was held based on premier’s initiative, as he wanted state officials to familiarise themselves with details on some intelligence information.

Smer-SD has already submitted a proposal to initiate an extraordinary session of Parliament due to the meeting in the SIS building. Chairman of the parliamentary committee for supervising the SIS activities Marian Salon (Smer-SD) has also convened an extraordinary meeting of the committee for Wednesday (May 26) morning.