Finance Minister Igor Matovic Survives House No-confidence Motion

Bratislava, June 30 (TASR) – Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) survived the no-confidence motion in Parliament on Wednesday, as 51 out of 135 lawmakers voted for his ouster.

A total of 67 MPs voted against the motion and 17 chose to abstain.

The no-confidence motion was initiated by independent MPs centered around Peter Pellegrini and recruited support also from Smer-SD, far-right LSNS and other independents.

The entire ‘We Are Family’ and OLaNO caucuses voted against the motion, save for Jan Kroslak who abstained. Five lawmakers of coalition ‘For the People’ party abstained and four voted against, whereas the coalition’s entire SaS party chose to abstain.