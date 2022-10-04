Finance Minister Matovic Survives No-confidence Motion in House

Bratislava, October 4 (TASR) – Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) will remain in his post, as Parliament failed to dismiss him in a no-confidence motion on Tuesday.



Only 73 MPs of the 124 MPs present for the vote supported his ouster. At least 76 votes are needed in Parliament to sack a cabinet minister.

The motion to convene a special session to oust Matovic was filed by the now opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party. The proposal was signed by 32 MPs. In addition to SaS, it was supported by Independent MPs Miroslav Kollar and Tomas Valasek, along with nine lawmakers from the extra-parliamentary Voice-SD party.

“Matovic isn’t carrying out his duties in the public interest,” said the liberals, adding that he’s violating the Constitution and laws and undermining the faith of civil society that he can carry out his duties in an honest and responsible manner. According to SaS, Matovic is ruining public finances with his ideas and proposals, and his approach is making the Government’s work more difficult.