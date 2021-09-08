For People MPs from Kolikova’s Faction Leave Party and Join SaS Caucus

Bratislava, September 8 (TASR) – Six For the People MPs centered around Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (For the People) are set to leave both the party and its caucus and join the caucus of the coalition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, SaS head Richard Sulik announced at a joint press conference with the For the People defectors on Wednesday.

When the six MPs officially leave the For the People caucus, it will have to be formally dissolved, as it will have only four MPs left. Parliament’s Rules of Procedure state that a caucus must have at least eight members or cease to exist.

The split in For the People culminated shortly after the recent coalition crisis, when several party members voiced their discontent with the leadership as well as moves made by For the People head Veronika Remisova. The disgruntled members demanded an extraordinary party congress and personnel changes in the leadership. Such a congress never took place, however, and the dissatisfied group formed a faction centered around Justice Minister Maria Kolikova.