Former Education Minister and Bratislava Ex-mayor Milan Ftacnik Dies at 64

Bratislava, May 14 (TASR) – Former education minister and former mayor of Bratislava Milan Ftacnik has died at the age of 64, his daughter Lucia Celovska confirmed for TASR on Friday.

During his professional career Ftacnik served as executive coordinator of the Culture 2000 Virtual Heart of Central Europe project. The final post that he held was chairman of the Slovak Information Society. He was a member of the Government Council for the Digitisation of Public Administration and Single Digital Market and also the education minister’s advisor for preparing the National Education Development Programme.