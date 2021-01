Bratislava, January 1 (TASR) – Former Slovakia’s first lady Emilia Kovacova, the wife of the country’s first modern president Michal Kovac (1993-98), died on New Year’s Eve, around one month before her 90th birthday, TASR was told by President Zuzana Caputova’s spokesman Martin Strizinec on Friday.

“President Zuzana Caputova and the President’s Office express their sympathy to [Kovacova’s] closest family and the bereaved,” said Strizinec.

Michal Kovac died in October 2016 as 86-years-old.